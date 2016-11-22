Nebraskan continues life-long passion of capturing moments

Randy Gottula is known for his voice. He spent 40 years in the broadcast booth doing play-by-play in southeast Nebraska.

Today, it’s not uncommon for people to see Gottula trade in his headset for a Cannon T3i.

Gottula travels all over the southeast quadrant of Nebraska shooting sports photography for local high schools. He can travel up to 150 miles several nights a week from his home in Falls City. He sees it as a way to give back to the small communities in the area.

Parents and athletes know Gottula for his larger-then life personality, which embodies his booming voice and his Santa Clause-like beard when he makes his entrance with his camera strapped over his shoulder. Gottula can take up to 150 photos for any sport per game. He then edits them and posts to Facebook. From there, parents and athletes can share the photos.

He believes the moments he captures are priceless, so he doesn’t charge anything.

His love for sharing these moments stems back 50 years to high school at Elk Creek. Then he shot photos for year book with a Kodiak Instamatic. He was hooked.

But when Gottula decided to focus on his broadcasting career, he set his sports photography aside. It wasn’t until about five years ago he picked it back up to photograph his grandsons.

Along his side this whole time is Gottula’s wife of 30 years, Lori. A freelance writer, Lori picked up her husband’s passion for sports photography. Together they’ve been capturing iconic sports moments frame by frame.