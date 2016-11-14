Banged-up Husker football team sneaks by Minnesota

An injury riddled Husker football team and hobbled leader, quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr., gritted their way to victory late Saturday evening. On a chilly November night, the Big Red ended a two-game losing streak by defeating Minnesota 24-17 in front of a NCAA record 353rd consecutive Memorial Stadium sellout.

Guts and defense

With Tommy Armstrong returning from a concussion protocol last week, and in-and-out of the game because of an ankle injury and hamstring injury, the Cornhuskers relied heavily on defense. It took a late game interception by safety Kieron Williams to ice the game.

Armstrong had a solid, if not gutsy night, completing 19 of 27 passes for 217 yards. He added another 61 yards on the ground–including a 17-yard scamper with 7:17 left in the game that was the Huskers last touchdown en route to a victory. During the score, Armstrong’s hamstring gave way and he had to be carried off the field by his teammates.

While Armstrong shined on offense, the defense came up big in the second half. Limiting the Gophers to 93 yards on offense and holding Minnesota scoreless for the rest of the game.

Still in Big Ten title play

The victory was a good feeling for team that suffered a humiliating 62-3 defeat at the hands of Ohio State the weekend before. At 8-2, the Huskers season has seen more good than bad. Winning scrappy, that’s been the team’s motto throughout the season. The Huskers still have an outside shot at the Big Ten Title Game, if Wisconsin loses and Nebraska wins their final two games against Maryland and Iowa.

Nebraska hopes to build on their successful season with their final home game next week against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium.