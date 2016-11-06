Super-fan supports Nebraska athletics from student section

The bustling crowd rounded the outside sidewalk of Memorial Stadium chanting, “GOOOO BIIIIG RED! GO BIG RED!” The voice urging them on belonged to a University of Nebraska-Lincoln alum wearing a red Afro wig.

As a student, Kevin Coleman caught the Husker fan buzz during his first year at UNL. He and a group of friends supported track and field, volleyball, soccer, women’s softball, women’s gymnastics, wrestling and basketball. The group dressed in kilts and wore body paint to football games and were well-known by fans.

“We called ourselves the East Stadium psychos,” Coleman said. “We had so much fun during those games.”

Colman recalled getting up at 5 a.m. to get ready for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. He was mentioned in Hail Varsity magazine for being such an avid Husker supporter. Coleman still sits in the student section because he loves the atmosphere and energy.

He appreciates the sportsmanship Husker fans show.

“We’re always nice to the opposing team’s players and the opposing team’s fans. We’re nice to everyone we meet,” Coleman said.

Although he graduated in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a minor in psychology, Coleman is not sure what his future holds. What he does know is that he some day he would like to work for UNL’s athletic department and keep wearing his wig to support the Huskers.

“It’s something I live for,” he said. “I never give up on supporting the Huskers.”

Save

Save