Homecoming tailgaters give back to the community

Tucked away in Lot 13 next to the Lincoln Journal Star building is a small tailgate with a big mission.

The Rev. Karla Cooper’s tailgate consists of a small black charcoal grill, a small card table and some of the best smelling Southern cooking around. The is the first tailgate for the pastor of the Quinn A.M.E Chapel Church at Ninth and C streets.

But she is not here for the Oct. 1 Huskers homecoming game; she doesn’t even have tickets. Instead, Cooper and three other church volunteers are here for the community.

Thanks to a partnership between Lincoln Literacy and the Lincoln Journal Star, Cooper was given the “Lucky 13” spot free of charge.

“We’re here giving back to the community, and we hope to do a little evangelism along the way,” she said.

The objective of this tailgate is to promote Lincoln Literacy, a tutor program aimed at reducing adult illiteracy with the help trained volunteers in the city of Lincoln.

Cooper and her congregation also aim to create a safe space for the younger generation in the city.

“We designate our funds to give back; to support young people who are struggling with identity issues and racism,” Cooper said.Listen

With the success of this tailgate, Cooper and the church hope to start a tradition and return with her smoked ribs and pulled pork sandwiches every Husker home game to give back to the community.

