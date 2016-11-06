Couple has attended many Husker games, but few tailgates

A.J. and Judy Sundberg don’t tailgate often, but it’s not because they don’t know how to have fun.

“We have never tailgated too much because, you know what, it’s a lot of work,” said Judy, wearing a sunhat and a red, white and blue scarf.

The Sundbergs of Omaha have been mixing fun, friends and football since they became Cornhusker football season ticket-holders in 1965. In that time, they’ve only missed two home games, Judy said.

But they’ve only tailgated at a few of those hundreds of games.

“In the old days,” they went to the Elks Club with friends before and after the games, said A.J., whose vertically striped white and red shirt stood out in the sea of solid red.

Those old days ended when the Elks Club shut down and Judy realized it wasn’t good to drink a bloody mary before a football game anyhow. Listen

The Sundbergs tailgated for the first time in three years at the Nebraska vs. Illinois football game Oct. 1 to reunite with their old friends from Ohio, one of whom was a childhood friend of their son Chad.

“They invited us when Nebraska was at Michigan three years ago, so we had to reciprocate,” Judy said.

Those friends went to Hamburg, Iowa, for a birthday party Sept. 30. So the Sundbergs hosted a tailgate the next day to repay them for the “phenomenal” tailgate three years earlier.

“We’re lucky that Chad’s friends consider us nice enough to hang out with,” Judy said.

