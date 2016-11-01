CoJMC provides live coverage of Election 2016

Students in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications have been busy preparing for coverage of the 2016 presidential election.

Students will produce live coverage on three platforms: the NewsNetNebraska website, the Star City News live stream and KRNU radio.

Roving mobile reporters in the field will post video and tweets from a variety of locations, including watch parties in Lincoln and Omaha.

The NewsNetNebraska live blog will provide readers with real-time updates on local, state and national races, beginning at 2 p.m.

Star City News live coverage begins at 8 p.m.

KRNU (90.3 FM) will host its live coverage from 8 to 10 p.m. and will feature expert campaign analysis from UNL political science professors John Hibbing and Kevin Wright and history professor Lloyd Ambrosius.

The NewsNetNebraska Twitter (@newsnetnebraska) account will feature live tweets from reporters in the field in Lincoln and Omaha.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save