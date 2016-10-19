Tailgater devoted to helping Husker fans enjoy experience

Corey Poulosky has been a Nebraska Cornhusker fan for 46 years, but his tailgating experience only started four years ago.

His recent game-day tradition started when some out-of-town family members attended a game. The crew decided they wanted to tailgate, and Poulosky had so much fun, he has not looked back since.

Three summers ago, Poulosky and his friend, Chip Watchorn, created a special Husker red trailer that is the centerpiece of his tailgate at every home Husker game.

After purchasing the trailer, the men modified it to accommodate a TV on the side and added turf on the floor, complete with the Nebraska “N” in the middle.

Despite the 12-hours minimum day of work that tailgating brings, Poulosky believes helping people enjoy game day is worth the effort.

“(When people arrive) I take them around and show them where all the food and drinks are at. Later, I walk around and check people’s drinks,” he said. “That’s what I enjoy doing, hanging out and helping people have a good time.”

Poulosky’s most memorable tailgate experience came just three weeks ago on the Sept. 17 game versus the Oregon Ducks. The much anticipated game did not disappoint with a 35-32 Husker victory.

As a proud alum of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Poulosky plans to tailgate for many years to come.

“At the beginning of each season I can’t wait to start tailgating again.”

