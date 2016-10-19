Tailgater devoted to helping Husker fans enjoy experience

by · Published · Updated

Corey Poulosky, UNL alum, has been tailgating from his Husker red trailer for three years.

Corey Poulosky, UNL alum, has been tailgating from his Husker red trailer for three years.

Corey Poulosky has been a Nebraska Cornhusker fan for 46 years, but his tailgating experience only started four years ago.

His recent game-day tradition started when some out-of-town family members attended a game. The crew decided they wanted to tailgate, and Poulosky had so much fun, he has not looked back since.

Three summers ago, Poulosky and his friend, Chip Watchorn, created a special Husker red trailer that is the centerpiece of his tailgate at every home Husker game.

After purchasing the trailer, the men modified it to accommodate a TV on the side and added turf on the floor, complete with the Nebraska “N” in the middle.

tailgate-photo-edit-3Despite the 12-hours minimum day of work that tailgating brings, Poulosky believes helping people enjoy game day is worth the effort.

“(When people arrive) I take them around and show them where all the food and drinks are at. Later, I walk around and check people’s drinks,” he said. “That’s what I enjoy doing, hanging out and helping people have a good time.”

Poulosky’s most memorable tailgate experience came just three weeks ago on the Sept. 17 game versus the Oregon Ducks. The much anticipated game did not disappoint with a 35-32 Husker victory.

As a proud alum of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Poulosky plans to tailgate for many years to come.

“At the beginning of each season I can’t wait to start tailgating again.”

Save

Save

Save

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow: