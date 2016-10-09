UNL senior uses skills, determination to reach dream job

Flushed, power-walking and carrying a to-go Panera lunch, Tess Williams was ready to get down to business as she sat down to interview a fellow student for a story. The senior journalism major always has laser-sharp focus to reach her academic and career goals.

Her love of journalism started back home in Stillwater, Minnesota, where she worked for the Stillwater High School newspaper and yearbook.

“I ate lunch with my yearbook teacher in the publication room at my school,” she said. “I knew (reporting) was what I was going to end up doing.”

And that is what Williams has done. She interned for a year at The Voice News in Hickman, Nebraska. Her favorite story was a feature on an energetic 90-year-old basketball coach.

“He acted like he was 40. He would run around the court with (the team).” she said. “The boys would hug him and call him ‘Grandpa.’”

Her performance at the small-town paper did not go unnoticed, as she is now a fellow for the Omaha World-Herald.

“I like that no day is the same,” she said. “I go to work and I feel so lucky that I get to meet and talk to amazing, inspiring people.”

This is only the beginning for Williams. She hopes her skills and dedication will someday lead her to her dream job: reporting for The Chicago Tribune.