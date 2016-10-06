Poulosky devotes game days to help Husker fans enjoy experience

Corey Poulosky has been a Nebraska Cornhusker fan for 46 years, but his tailgating experience only started four years ago.

His recent game day tradition started with out of town family members attending a game. The crew decided to tailgate for the first time and Poulosky had so much fun with the experience, he has not looked back since.

Three summers ago, Poulosky got together with his friend Chip Watchorn to create his Husker red trailer that he now tailgates out of every home Husker game.

After purchasing a red trailer, the two men modified it to make room for a TV in the side, ran wire through the walls and even put turf on the floor, complete with the Nebraska “N” in the middle.

Despite the 12-hour minimum day of work that tailgating brings, Poulosky believes helping people enjoy game day is worth the effort.

“(When people arrive) I take them around and show them where all the food and drinks are at. Later, I walk around and check people’s drinks,” he said. “That’s what I enjoy doing, hanging out and helping people have a good time.”

Poulosky’s most memorable tailgate experience came just three weeks ago on the Sept. 17 game versus the Oregon Ducks. The much anticipated game did not disappoint with a 35-32 Husker victory.

As a proud alum of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Poulosky plans to tailgate for many years to come.

“At the beginning of each season I can’t wait to start tailgating again.”

Poulosky talks about his most memorable Husker game.

