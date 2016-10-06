Kernick trades ambitions of science for storytelling

The main concerns of most pre-schoolers are probably snack time, recess and nap time. But for 4-year-old Cassie Kernick, bullying was a big issue.

In preschool, another child was being picked on, and little Cassie stood up and gave a speech about treating others kindly. Kernick’s mother always said that even as a young child Kernick wanted her voice heard and therefore would succeed in whatever she set her mind to.

Although she knew at a young age that she wanted to use her words to promote change, Kernick also loved science, and her high school teachers stressed the value of being a woman in science. She wanted a stable career in which she could make a change in society instead of a job in journalism that might not be as consistent or profitable.

“You tell people you want to be a scientist and no one says ‘How are you going to get a job?’ How are you going to make money?’”

However, after after taking both chemistry and journalism classes her freshmen year, she realized her true passion was in writing.

“I decided I would rather be broke and happy.”

In addition to classes, Kernick now invests time and energy with a charity called “Overturn,” which provides sexual assault awareness to the public.

Starting her senior year, Kernick still is unsure of her future. But if either reporting or copy writing will get her out of Nebraska, she will take the opportunity to speak up anytime, anywhere.

