Beatrice couple thinks outside the box for unique tailgating experience

The appeal really is undeniable. As soon as you pass it, you immediately backpedal like a trained defensive back.

“When he built it all I wanted to know was where my paper towels were. So he put a holder up there for me. That’s mine,” says Amy Vitosh about her husband’s prized creation.

The creation: a multipurpose towering entertainment center, made custom to fit snug inside the tailgate of the Vitosh family truck, and reserved only for Husker football games.

“We used to tailgate for years and I got tired of moving things in and out of my truck. So I decided to just build me a box that I could move in and out of my truck every Saturday,” Brad Vitosh says as Amy continues to show it off.

And that’s the moment that you realize exactly why people such as the Vitoshes continue to trek to their spot, every Saturday, five whole hours before kickoff.

Before the actual game, which fans cannot control the outcome of, comes a bonding time for ordinary people such as the Vitoshes and their friends. It’s a chance to gather and connect over something that has a part of every one of them within it.

Even if that “something” is as fundamental as a box.

As for the paper towel rack, “I thought of it actually. I put it in there. She didn’t know,” says Bill.

Just more to debate as the pregame hours tick away.

