Clinton, Trump butt heads in first presidential debate

Republican Party nominee Donald Trump and Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton went head-to-head Monday night during a 90-minute battle in the first Presidential debate of the 2016 election.

Clinton entered the event with a determination to win and convince viewers why she deserves to take the election. In doing so, Clinton poked and prodded at Trump’s own words as he became angrier and dismissive throughout the night.

“I think Donald just criticized me for preparing for this debate,” Clinton said. “And, yes, I did. You know what else I prepared for? I prepared to be president and I think that’s a good thing.”

Trump responded about his temper, stating, “I think my strongest asset by far is my temperament. I have a winning temperament.”

Key issues in the debate included jobs and the economy, race in America, mutual acceptance, “Securing America,” and Trumps tax returns and Clinton’s email scandal. “Securing America” focused on institutions in the nation under cyber attack whose secrets are being stolen, and what the candidate will do to stop this from occurring.

While moderator Lester Holt attempted to stick to his script, he was often forced to re-ask questions that were avoided by the candidates. When Trump was asked about his tax returns, the answer focused on Clinton’s email scandal. When Holt asked Clinton about the emails, she, in turn, focused her answer on Trump, calling on him to release his tax returns.

Another hot topic was the mention of Trump’s racist behavior. When asked about his role in obtaining President Barack Obama’s birth certificate, Trump said he wanted to change the discussion.

“I want to get on to defeating ISIS, because I want to get on to creating jobs, because I want to get on to having a strong border, because I want to get on to things that are very important to me and that are very important to the country,” he said.

Clinton fired back when the question was brought back to Obama’s birth certificate after Trump blamed her 2008 presidential campaign for bringing it up. Clinton focused on lawsuits from the 1970s Justice Department. During this time, Trump was accused of racial discrimination in housing properties that he owned.

“He has a long record of engaging in racist behavior,” she said. “And the birther lie was a very hurtful one.”

It is known that Clinton and Trump don’t really like each other, but Monday’s debate made it clear. Clinton attacked Trump for his treatment of women, bringing attention to comments made in the past about 1996 Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado of Venezuela.

“One of the worst things he said was about a woman in a beauty contest-he loves beauty contests, supporting them and hanging around them-and he called this woman ‘Miss Piggy,’ then he called her ‘Ms. Housekeeping,’ because she was Latino,” Clinton said.

Trump immediately fired back, asking where she got the information and terms that he used. He credited himself for never being too mean to Clinton, although added he considered making remarks during the night.

“I was going to say something extremely rough to Hillary and her family,” he said. “But I said to myself, ‘I can’t do it, I just can’t do it. It’s inappropriate and it’s just not nice.”

The second presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 9 with the vice presidential debate taking place on Oct. 4.