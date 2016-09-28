Ella Buxton’s Presidential Debate Response

Audio, Photo and Story by Wellesley Michael, NewsNetNebraska

Ella Buxton, a Pre-PA student at UNL, was one of over 80 million presidential debate viewers.

Ella Buxton, a senior nutrition exercise and health science major, was surprised by the most watched presidential debate in American history. Buxton believed Hillary Clinton’s presentation made her the debate winner. There was a difference in the candidates’ delivery, Buxton said. Buxton said the debate only reaffired who she is voting for, but  it could have helped people who were “on the fence” pick a side.

 

