Ella Buxton’s Presidential Debate Response

Audio, Photo and Story by Wellesley Michael, NewsNetNebraska

Ella Buxton, a senior nutrition exercise and health science major, was surprised by the most watched presidential debate in American history. Buxton believed Hillary Clinton’s presentation made her the debate winner. There was a difference in the candidates’ delivery, Buxton said. Buxton said the debate only reaffired who she is voting for, but it could have helped people who were “on the fence” pick a side.