Debate reaction with Professor John Hibbing



Story by Allan Christensen, NewsNetNebraska

John Hibbing is the Foundation Regent University Professor of Political Science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Hibbing said that most thought that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won the debate but that that doesn’t necessarily mean Clinton will win the presidency. Republican candidate Donald Trump was largely out of control and spent more time interrupting Clinton than making cohesive points, Hibbing said. Though Trump has made clear his pride in his lack of preparedness during the Republican debates, Hibbing said that it might be the point that unravels in the presidential debates but only time will tell.