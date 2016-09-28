Debate reaction with Karez Hassan

by · Published · Updated

Photo and Story by Evan Hummel, NewsNetNebraska Karez Hassan, a master's student at UNL, stands for a picture outside the student Union. She was one of 80 million viewers who tuned into the debate Monday night.

Photo and Story by Evan Hummel, NewsNetNebraska
Karez Hassan, a master’s student at UNL from Shaqlawa, Iraq, stands for a picture outside the student Union. She was one of 80 million viewers who tuned into the debate Monday night.

Karez Hassan is a master’s student in educational administration with an emphasis in student affairs from Shaqlawa, Iraq. She was also one of the nearly 80 million Americans who tuned in to the most watched debate in American history, according to the Nielson ratings.Hassan said Donald Trump seemed unprepared, while Hillary Clinton showed more poise under pressure. However, she saidneither candidate spoke to the specifics of their plans, but that Clinton appeared to be the clear winner. Hassan says she will be watching the second debate.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow: