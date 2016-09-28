Debate reaction with Anthony Skaleski

Story, audio and photo by Andy Vipond, NewsNetNebraska

Anthony Skaleski, a senior English major at UNL, watched Monday’s night debate with an indifference. Hoping either candidate would sway him one way or another.

Neither did.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump seemed to have won in the time column. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton had more substance Skaleski said.

Skaleski said both candidates made more stabs at each other during the debate. He thought both candidates used their time poorly.

Skaleski said he will be voting third party unless either candidate, as mentioned before, can sway him.