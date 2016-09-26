Mike Riley – Nelson

Story by Jordan Nelson

Lincoln, Ne – Tommy Armstrong Jr. scored the game winning touchdown with 2:29 left in the game. Then it was Nebraska’s defense turn to step up and make a huge 4th down stop to clench the win for the huskers with a score of 35-32 over the Oregon Ducks.Coach Riley said Huskers played well.

The Oregon Ducks went up 20 -7 on the Huskers but the that didn’t stay that way for long as the Huskers rallied in the second half. Coach Riley said that this win was important and that he is proud we made the comeback.

The atmosphere of the game was one to remember too with it being the 350th consecutive sellout game coach Riley said thatevery body in the state was in the stadium.