Can’t get enough of the Husker win? See more from the sidelines

For the first time since December 2014, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are ranked in a major poll — thanks to their 35-32 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Huskers were ranked 20th in both the Coaches and AP polls. This marks the first time that Nebraska has been ranked in a Top 25 poll since Mike Riley took over the program.

Saturday’s highly anticipated game did not let fans down as NewsNetNebraska photographer Tess Williams shows in these images from the sideline.