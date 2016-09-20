Can’t get enough of the Husker win? See more from the sidelines

For the first time since December 2014, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are ranked in a major poll — thanks to their 35-32 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Huskers were ranked 20th in both the Coaches and AP polls.  This marks the first time that Nebraska has been ranked in a Top 25 poll since Mike Riley took over the program.

Saturday’s highly anticipated game did not let fans down as NewsNetNebraska photographer Tess Williams shows in these images from the sideline.

Jordan Westerkamp sprints forward and manages to get away from Ugo Amadi. Westerkamp somersaulted into the end zone, scoring the Huskers’ first touchdown.

Oregon player Henry Mondeaux, #92, tackles Huskers player Charles Jackson, #21.

Husker Jordan Westerkamp, #1, leaps into the air to catch a pass as Oregon player Reggie Daniels, #8, tries to block him. Westerkamp completed the catch and made a touchdown.

Teammates hug Jordan Westerkamp to congratulate him for making a touchdown.

Husker quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. tries to avoid Oregon’s Brenden Schooler, #43.

Teammates hoist Bryan Reimers, #83, into the air, celebrating his touchdown.

Husker Mick Stoltenberg, #44, screams as the Huskers win the game against Oregon.

Graham Nabity, #29, gives a speech to the team following their win.

Members of the band performed on the field following the win.

