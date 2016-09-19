UNL international students represent more than 100 countries

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosts nearly 2,500 international students from more than 100 countries.

But who are these students? What are their dreams? Their hopes?

NewsNetNebraska students tried to find out by interviewing a cross-section of international students and telling their stories. Like these:

Ashton Davidson, 24, wants to someday make a difference in his home country of Malaysia. He is studying political science at UNL.

“I want to learn how politics work here, whether if it’s the local level, state level or federal level, learn the skills used here and apply them back home,” he said.

Tarcia Moraes left Brazil preparing to step foot in a place where no one spoke her language.

“I didn’t know what Nebraska was before,” Moraes said, “but now I hope I can return someday.”

And Aakriti Agrawal, from an Indian city of 8 million, is moved by the kindness and caring she’s encountered by people in Lincoln.

These are just a few of the students you can read about in this series.

