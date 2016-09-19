Nebraska downs No. 22 Oregon

























Senior quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. pushed through pain on Saturday evening to lead the Huskers to a 35-32 victory over No. 22 Oregon in Memorial Stadium.

Armstrong, who left the game twice for severe cramps, was 17-of-33 passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns. His biggest play of the day game came late in the fourth quarter- a fourth-and-9 pass to Jordan Westerkamp who converted it to a first down two plays before the game-winning touchdown.

Ducks strike first

Oregon found its spot on the scoreboard early in the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown pass and a successful two-point conversion. The Ducks secured two more touchdowns during the first half of play on a two and a 50-yard run.

Huskers fight back

A late pass from Armstrong to Westerkamp before halftime resulted in the Huskers cutting the lead to 20-14 at the end of the half.

Nebraska’s Bryan Reimers caught a 22-yard pass from Armstrong to kick off the third quarter for his first career touchdown on his first career catch. Junior fullback Luck McNitt also marked his first career start against the Ducks.

Husker running back Devine Ozigbo tallied another touchdown run in the third to push ahead of Oregon 28-20 and take the lead for the first time in the game.

Oregon scored twice more but failed to ear extra points on each attempt. Nebraska turned around a 32-28 deficit late in the fourth quarter with a touchdown from Armstrong.

The stat line

Nebraska emerged victorious from Saturday’s game with a 35-32 win while not allowing an Oregon touchdown pass on the day to snap an 82-game streak that has held since 2010. The win also moved the Huskers into the national rankings for the first time since 2014. In the latest Associated Press poll, the Huskers are ranked 20th nationally and have won six of their last seven games since a 3-6 start in Mike Riley’s first season.

Coaches comments

Saturday’s victory pushed the Huskers to 3-0 on the season, the best start under head coach Mike Riley. In his post-game press conference, Riley said he thought the game was one of the best he had coached. Riley also said the game was it was an important game confidence-wise for the Huskers.

Nebraska travels to take on Big Ten opponent Northwestern next weekend in its first road game of the season.

The Wildcats are 1-2 on the season with losses to Western Michigan and Illinois State and a victory this past weekend against Duke.