Journalism student dreams of the future

University of Nebraska-Lincoln senior Mack Wall is a dreamer. Unlike many of us, he isn’t afraid to dream big.

“I definitely want to take a job out of Nebraska; working at The New Yorker would be awesome.” Wall says.

Wall is also a doer. His summers are filled with more excitement than most people’s average year. Just a few weeks ago, Wall finished up a 40 hour-per-week landscaping gig at UNL’s East Campus.

If that wasn’t enough for this 22-year-old, Wall splits his time between reading the literary works of Tom Wolfe and watching cult classic movies like “The Big Lebowski”. He is also the proud new owner of a German Shepherd puppy!

Wall’s interest in journalism began during his high school years. He was inspired to peruse the field thanks to shows like “The Colbert Report” and “The Daily Show,” in addition to investigative documentaries like “Going Clear.”

Wall’s academic career is as fast paced as his summer was. Double majoring in journalism and political science keeps Wall busy during the school year. While his future plans still remain unclear, he does rule out one thing; broadcast journalism.

Wall is not alone in his adventures. His girlfriend, Emily McCoy, is a first year graduate student at UNL, majoring in speech pathology. Together, the two share an interest in traveling, hiking and experiencing the outdoors.