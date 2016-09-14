Zach Henke biography

Photo, story and video by Andy Vipond, NewsNetNebraska

Sports Illustrated does not have to look far for their next breakout photographer. Zach Henke is their guy, but they’ll have to wait another year to snag him.

Henke, a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, came in not knowing what he wanted to study. Criminal justice sounded like fun for him but so did journalism.

He decided he wanted to visually tell stories through photography. As a senior staff photographer for the Daily Nebraskan, Henke said he believes the skills he has learned at the newspaper will help him land his dream job, a photographer for Sports Illustrated.

For now, his after college plans are to become a photojournalist for a magazine or newspaper publication.