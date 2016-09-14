Wellesley Michael biography

Story, photo and video by Julia Nguyen, NewsNetNebraska

Yoga means something different for each person. For some, it’s quiet time, for others, it’s a work out. Wellesley Michael, a junior Journalism and Advertising/Public Relations major at UNL, obtained her 200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training certification at Lotus House of Yoga in 2015. She has been practicing since she was eight years old.

Michael decided teacher training was the next step on her path as a yogi. “I love yoga and I wanted to share my love with everyone else,” Michael said. “Teacher training was such a life changing experience.”

Michael said her students are the most important part of the whole yoga experience. She wants her students to leave her class feeling renewed and invincible. Michael said, “I want them to feel like they have the power within themselves to do anything and everything they want.”