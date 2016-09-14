Matt Reynoldson biography

Story, photo and video by Jack Housenga, NewsNetNebraska

Matt Reynoldson is a Lincoln East High School graduate and self-professed sports junkie. His UNL activities certainly fit the description.

The 21-year-old Lincoln native is a sports broadcasting major in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Reynoldson currently works as a content producer for HuskerOnline, the Rivals.com Nebraska affiliate dedicated to covering Husker athletics. Reynoldson’s duties include attending and reporting on Huskers practices and press conferences. He previously interned at News Channel Nebraska and 93.7 The Ticket.

Reynoldson hosts his own weekly sports talk radio show, “The Spill Sports Show,” on KRNU2, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s web streaming radio station. Reynoldson’s show airs every Friday afternoon from 1:00- 3:00 p.m.

After graduating from UNL, Reynoldson plans to work for a large market news station as a sports broadcaster. After five years, he hopes to transition to the national stage, by working for ESPN as a SportsCenter anchor or college football analyst.