Evan Hummel biography

Story, photo and video by Jordan Nelson, NewsNetNebraska

Evan Hummel, 27 , is a broadcast journalism major from Lincoln, Nebraska. Hummel, from a young age, has had aspirations to one day be a play-by-play announcer for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Loving Husker football and the Pittsburgh Steelers led Hummel into UNL’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications where he wants to follow his passion of being a sports announcer.

Hummel spent part of the 2016 summer competing in the Hearst Journalism Awards program in San Francisco, California. Hummel said it opened his eyes to covering different issues.